BULLHEAD CITY — Organizers of 1 City 1 Faith asked that everyone who came to this annual local prayer rally encourage other citizens to emphasize God and country.
The flier for this year’s rally, held Sunday at Fiesta RV Resort, also said the rally was to pray for the nation because many of its people are mired in fear, conflict, materialism and a lack of faith in God, according to clergy members who led prayers.
Music with religious and patriotic themes performed by musicians with The Way Christian Church, as well as abbreviated sermons delivered by local pastors, served to lead people into various prayers topics.
“Our country has turned away from God,” said Pastor Roy Walker, First Baptist Church in Bullhead City.
And each other. He asked people to touch someone seated close to them before continuing to speak.
Tragedy sprang forth after the actions of those who carried out the 9/11 terrorist attacks on New York and Washington, D.C., that happened 18 years ago this week.
The sadness remains apparent, even though many of the people who came to church immediately afterward eventually stopped showing up.
In turn, interest in aiding those affected by that and other disasters usually is keen but ultimately wanes.
One pastor admitted even he could have been better at reaching out to people he encountered who were suffering from heartbreak.
His job is to help them get past heartbreak by leading them toward God — the only one who can heal a broken heart, he said.
Others bemoaned increased interested in having things while time spent worshipping God has decreased or been eliminated.
“You can’t take it with you,” Walker said. “How many of you have seen a hearse with a trailer pulled behind it?”
A couple more highlighted the conspicuous consumption of megachurches and those who lead them.
“Why does someone need an $81 million plane?” one asked rhetorically.
Some of the pastors said government was a good subject for which someone could pray.
“From the White House to the courthouse,” the man emphasized.
Another stressed that prayer is like a cell phone to reach out to God — except that the connection “is always strong.”
The event has been around for more than a decade and originally was devoted to remembering the terror attacks of Sept. 11, 2001. Over time, pleas to quell other forms of strife, particularly social and political forms, through unwavering faith became just as important to the event’s organizers.
To ensure the nation heals itself, some of the pastors told the roughly 50 people in attendance they had to keep the faith — in spite of what is going on around them in other segments of U.S. culture.
