BULLHEAD CITY — Registration has started for preschool at three campuses in the Bullhead City Elementary School District.
Families must meet certain income eligibility criteria for free preschool, which covers most openings at Coyote Canyon School. A limited number of scholarships are available at Diamondback and Sunrise schools, both of which have self-pay options. There are a limited number of self-pay spots at Coyote Canyon.
Applications for all three pre-K programs are open at Coyote Canyon School, 1820 Lakeside Drive, between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. weekdays. Additional information is available by calling 928-758-4909.
The full-day programs will be Mondays through Thursdays. Children must be 4 years old before Sept. 1 and live within the BCESD boundaries, which are inside the Bullhead City limits and a few unincorporated areas such as Katherine Landing and Katherine Heights.
Children can qualify for free preschool through First Things First, Arizona’s early childhood agency, or because of special education needs. Documentation required for registration in all three programs includes a child’s birth certificate and current immunization records, proof of residency (such as a utility bill or rental agreement), and a parent or guardian’s government-issued photo ID. For income-based eligibility in free preschool, documentation such as previous federal tax returns, an Arizona Department of Economic Security letter and current pay stubs for employed household members, as well as a 2020-2021 First Things First application, are required.
Transportation is available for preschool students attending Coyote Canyon School’s free program.
“The preschool programs in BCESD are unique because we offer structure where we are working, learning and playing together,” said preschool coordinator Tammy Alvarez. “A structured curriculum is used. Children are provided free meals. Children are engaged in play throughout the day.”
Even while campuses remain closed to students under Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey’s executive order, virtual learning will be available for all preschool students. When classrooms fully reopen, full-day preschool times will vary by campus.
All of the district’s preschool teachers have an associate, bachelor or master degree in early childhood education or elementary education.
Masks and social distancing will be enforced during registration at the Coyote Canyon office. School personnel will be unable to complete registration if documentation is incomplete.
