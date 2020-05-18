MOHAVE VALLEY — The COVID-19 pandemic hasn’t changed Whitney Crow’s mind about retiring.
The longtime superintendent of Mohave Valley Elementary School District is preparing to step down in June — which he announced last year — before replacement Cole Young takes the reins.
Crow, who has spent more than three decades in the district, has been in his current role for 11 years.
“I still love my job and want to go out loving it,” said Crow, a 1983 graduate of Mohave High School.
He added that it has been “stressful” to constantly crusade for more funding, a challenge he has faced since 2009.
“We’ve been successful, but it will take someone else to put us over the top financially,” he said.
That someone is expected to be Young, currently serving as assistant superintendent of Humboldt Unified School District in Prescott Valley. Young was offered the MVESD position in March and accepted it in April, according to Crow.
“I am extremely excited about joining the Mohave team,” Young said, noting he has been part of HUSD for 20-plus years.
While in the education field for more than 27 years, Young has experienced just about everything: He coached and taught for a decade, spent an additional 10 years as elementary school principal and K-8 athletics director, then served in the Humboldt district office as chief academic officer for a few years prior to his current role.
The incoming superintendent asserted that he will fit in well in Mohave County because it’s similar to his previous stomping grounds.
“I am from a small community where we support students through the lens of family, working together, tradition and providing comprehensive educational experiences focused on the best interests of all kids,” said Young, who visited Mohave Valley before deciding to apply for the job. “I was able to feel and experience the culture and traditions of the area through visiting various establishments and talking with people. I drove around and appreciated the pride taken when people spoke about their neighborhood schools. I knew this was a place where I wanted to be and take part in.”
While a principal in Prescott Valley, he led his school to a National Blue Ribbon, National Title One School of Distinction and spotlight school on the Edutopia series “Schools That Work.”
“I look forward to building meaningful relationships here in Mohave,” Young said, “as we all share the same collective interest of providing only the best for our kids/students.”
One of Crow’s achievements during his tenure here was modifying the Kids at Hope program, which helps children attain academic success. He credited John Warren, his Topock counterpart, with introducing him to the initiative’s youths.
“Basically, we need to provide opportunity for kids to have hope for their futures,” said Crow, who previously had been employed within the district as a teacher, principal and assistant superintendent curriculum director. “We’re always looking for kids to see the best in themselves. Sometimes their parents don’t always see it; often it takes another adult such as a teacher.”
Along those lines, working with those individuals is what Crow said he will miss the most when he departs.
“We have a great staff and great leadership team,” he added. “They’re busting their humps to do what’s best for the students.”
As Young has started assimilating into MVESD’s culture, he said that Crow has helped significantly.
“His leadership story, time spent, and legacy are big footprints to fill, as he has had a tremendous impact in not only the school system but also the community,” he said.
