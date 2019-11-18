LAKE HAVASU CITY — Traveling to certain parts of Parker or Parker Dam could be restricted temporarily due to prescribed burns in the area.
Through Dec. 15, the Bureau of Land Management’s Colorado River District fire personnel will conduct prescribed burning as weather conditions allow.
The BLM said that the burn area is seven miles northeast of Parker and a half-mile west of Parker Dam Road near Crossroads, on the California side of the Colorado River.
BLM said that the removal and prescribed burning of vegetation piles helps reduce the threat and spread of wildfires and improves access to the river. Burning may occur multiple times during this period, to eliminate piles of vegetation overgrowth and dry wood accumulated during maintenance of BLM recreation sites and the creation of fire breaks.
To ensure the safety of residents and visitors, BLM fire management personnel will ignite the piles when weather conditions are conducive to burning, said the BLM. Impacts from smoke will be monitored and are expected to be minimal.
