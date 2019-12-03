KINGMAN — The U.S. Bureau of Land Management is scheduled to begin prescribed burning today in the Hualapai Mountains south of Kingman.
The Bureau of Land Management’s Kingman Field Office, in cooperation with the Pine Lake Fire Department, Mohave County Parks Department and Mohave County Department Risk and Emergency Management, will be conducting the pruning near the community of Pine Lake as well as inside the county-managed park.
The BLM said that burning may occur multiple times to eliminate piles of vegetation accumulated during thinning treatment in and around Hualapai Mountain Park. The removal of overgrown vegetation helps reduce the threat and spread of future wildfires.
To ensure the safety of residents and visitors, BLM fire management personnel will ignite the piles when weather conditions are conducive to burning. BLM said that smoke will be monitored and is expected to be minimal.
The burning is not expected to affect the planned Hualapai Winter Wonderland at the park Dec. 14-15.
Controlled burns in the area could continue through early February, as weather and fuel conditions allow.
The BLM manages more than 245 million acres of public land located primarily in 12 Western states, including Alaska. The BLM also administers 700 million acres of sub-surface mineral estate throughout the nation. In fiscal year 2018, the diverse activities authorized on BLM-
managed lands generated $105 billion in economic output across the country. This economic activity supported 471,000 jobs and contributed substantial revenue to the U.S. Treasury and state governments, mostly through royalties on minerals.
