BULLHEAD CITY — As its name implies, the Colorado River Historical Society Museum is dedicated to preserving and celebrating the history of the Colorado River in the Tri-state.
On Wednesday, the museum accepted life-size mounts of three native fish that are part of the river’s long, rich history.
While avid anglers and many residents of the Tri-state are familiar with stripers, rainbow trout and other species the river produces, none of the popular game fish are native to the river. Few people are as familiar with the bonytail chub, the humpback chub or the razorback sucker, even though these three species are native to the Colorado River Basin and found virtually nowhere else in the world. Now, replicas will be on display at the museum in Bullhead Community Park.
The museum currently is closed because of the COVID-19 pandemic but historical society officials hope to reopen the facility after Labor Day. Historical Society President Karole Finkelstein said the closure is giving museum volunteers a chance to organize displays, man of which have been in storage at the museum’s previous home near Davis Camp.
Gregg Cummins, aquatic wildlife specialist for the Arizona Game and Fish Department, delivered the mounted fish, delivered the mounts crafted by Artistic Anglers, to eager and appreciative museum representatives.
Larry Adams, a museum board member and a former commissioner of the Arizona Game and Fish Department, provided the impetus behind the project in 2017 when he contacted Game and Fish about acquiring fish displays for the museum. Adams suggested life-sized models of native — and endangered — fish that historically occurred in the Bullhead City area to begin the display.
Adams and Cummins came up with four species — the three models the museum accepted Wednesday and the massing Colorado pikeminnow. Because a life-sized pikeminnow is about six feet long, Artistic Anglers couldn’t make a mount that size but did create the other three in a project funded by the Game and Fish Department.
Through contacts with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, Bruce Taylor of Taylor’s Fish and Wildlife Art was contracted to make the pikeminnow mount, to be funded by the Fish and Wildlife Service. When that model is complete, it will be the only life-size model of the fish in the world, Cummins said.
“These fish only occur in the Colorado River basin,” Cummins said of the four species, all on the federal endangered species list.
Adams said eventually the museum would like mounts of the non-native — but more popular — species such as stripers, largemouth bass, trout and carp. But, he said, those “exotic species” are more relevant to the river’s present, not its past.
“Most people think the fish out there have been there forever,” Adams said. “That’s not true.”
Construction of dams along the Colorado River contributed to the decline of native fish species, destroying some habitat and changing the size and flow of the river. Introduction of the exotics also played a role since many are predators that eat other fish, including some of the native fish. Those native fish still exist — barely — thanks to breeding efforts and management from federal agencies.
The razorback sucker, listed as endangered in 1991, can reach a weight of about 18 pounds. The bonytail chub, federally listed in 1980, can reach a length of about 18 inches. And the humpback chub, federally listed in 1967, can reach a length of about 20 inches. All three species have long life spans — up to 50 years for the bonytail chub.
The Colorado pikeminnow is the largest minnow found in North America and can grow to a weight of about 100 pounds, although information Cummins provided suggested that few pikeminnows survive long enough to reach that size with fish weighing more than 15 pounds considered rare. The pikeminnow is no longer present in the lower Colorado River Basin, Cummins said.
“The museum very much appreciates partnering with Arizona Game and Fish on this project,” Adams said. “And hopefully, we will continue to partner with them — and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service — to keep these historical displays going.”
He said it is an important part of the area’s history “and we need to preserve it.”
