BULLHEAD CITY — Dozens of political signs advocating a “no” vote on Proposition 415 have been put up weeks too early, according to the city’s Code Enforcement Division.
Proposition 415 is the city government-authored proposal asking voters to allow the city to acquire the local water delivery system from EPCOR Water Arizona.
City Manager Toby Cotter said Sunday there are various problems with placement of the “No on 415” signs. Up to 45 signs opposing Proposition 415 have been put up around the city.
Some appear to be within street rights-of-way while others put up on private property were placed without permission from the property owner.
The city cites Arizona Revised Statutes and an Arizona Attorney General opinion to explain why the signs shouldn’t be up. Arizona Revised Statutes 16-1019 protects signs from removal in many instances. Within Subsection C is a list of exceptions, such as signs placed in hazardous fashion and signs that interfere with the Americans With Disabilities Act.
However, that same ARS says Subsection C doesn’t come into effect until 60 days before a primary election, according to Subsection H.
There is no primary in this instance, just the general election, but the timetable still applies, Cotter said.
The Attorney General’s Office opinion, No. 16-006/R16-014, reinforces the 60-day timetable for posting.
“We believe the city is misinterpreting state statute to restrict our free speech. Bullhead City’s ordinance does not put a time, place and manner restriction on political signs unlike other cities that stipulate when political signs can be put up without restriction,” stated Bill Bertolino, a No on 415 spokesman.
Bertolino said the No on 415 campaign contacted the city’s Planning and Zoning Division before placing the signs. The city employees assured them there were no restrictions, he said.
There are signs that might be placed in rights-of-way along Highway 95 controlled by the Arizona Department of Transportation, which isn’t included in ARS 16-1019.
The agency has authorized removal of political signs in the past, however, Cotter said.
The area of the city’s zoning ordinance that focuses on temporary signs is posted on the city’s website, Bullheadcity.gov. City rules state that signs aren’t allowed within the right-of-way, on a street light pole, traffic signal pole or a utility pole, for example.
Royanne Ortiz filed the complaint about the signs Thursday with the city’s Code Enforcement Division. Ortiz is a resident and member of the political action committee, H20 Committee, which supports Proposition 415,
“This is like David vs. Goliath,” Ortiz said Sunday. “I knew what the date was. It was unfair.”
The date to begin putting up election signs for Proposition 415 would be 60 days before the election on Nov. 5, she said.
Ortiz filed the complaint, but other residents have called or emailed the city with questions and criticisms about the signs, Cotter said.
The signs began showing up after a town hall meeting Tuesday night against Proposition 415 that was hosted by EPCOR.
Cotter said the city doesn’t want to remove the signs and asks that the political action committee Taxpayers Against City Takeover do it instead.
“Unfortunately, this is another case of the city manager inappropriately advocating for the election. The city has a clear conflict of interest on this matter,” Bertolino said.
TACT was one of two parties to complain to the Attorney General about the city. It asserts that the city hasn’t adhered to state law covering dissemination of election information that strives to ensure government entities don’t take sides while providing voters information.
Cotter maintains that the city didn’t violate state laws.
“This is not sour grapes,” Cotter said. “This is what we’d have to do in any election when a citizen complains.”
Attorneys representing the city and TACT will meet this morning to discuss the matter.
