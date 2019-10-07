BULLHEAD CITY — All active voters registered in Bullhead City should receive a ballot in the mail for Proposition 415.
Ballots will be mailed on Wednesday. Voters can expect to receive the ballots by Monday.
To replace a spoiled or missing ballot, update your mailing address, or to inquire about the status of your voter registration, contact the Mohave County Recorder’s Office at 928-753-0767.
A ballot drop-off/replacement center will be open on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 5, from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Bullhead City branch of the Mohave County Library, 1170 Hancock Road, to accept ballots not previously mailed or replace a lost or damaged ballot.
Ballots also may be dropped off at the Mohave County Recorder’s Office in Kingman at 700 W. Beale St. through Election Day from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.
Mail-in ballots must be received by the Mohave County Recorder’s Office before 7 p.m. on Nov. 5 in order to be valid and counted. The Mohave County Recorder’s Office recommends mailing ballots no later than Oct. 30.
Besides elections officials, only a family member, household member or caregiver is authorized to mail or submit your ballot on your behalf. Otherwise, collecting a voted or unvoted ballot is a class 6 felony.
For questions about voting eligibility, call the Mohave County Recorder’s Office at 928-753-0767. Additional information is available by contacting the Bullhead City Clerk’s Office at 928-763-9400, ext. 468, or by e-mail at sstein@bullheadcity.com.
