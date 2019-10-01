BULLHEAD CITY — Publicity pamphlets and election ballots pertaining to Proposition 415 will be arriving soon. The all-mail ballot needs to be returned to the county by Nov. 5.
City Manager Toby Cotter explained during Tuesday’s Bullhead City Council meeting that the information pamphlets have been mailed out and that some people reported receiving those pamphlets Tuesday.
The ballots will be mailed out on Oct. 9, he said.
Mohave County Elections staff will administer the election, including tabulating the results. This means that people mailing back their ballots to the county should get them in the mail by Oct. 28-29 at the latest, Cotter warned.
“It has to be in the county’s hands by the 5th,” Cotter said. “Our mail goes through Las Vegas.”
For those who don’t want to mail it — or make a trip to Kingman to drop it off if they neglect to mail it ahead of the deadline — the Bullhead City branch of the Mohave County Library, 1170 Hancock Road, will accept ballots brought in on Nov. 5.
The library is open on Tuesdays starting at 9 a.m.
This referendum, if approved by voters, would allow city government to take over the local water infrastructure from EPCOR Water Arizona.
Most of the people who spoke during public comment focused on Proposition 415.
David Lords, a Proposition 415 proponent, talked about some claims that he and other core supporters said are misleading statements being made by EPCOR and its political action committee, Taxpayers Against City Takeover.
He said Proposition 415 wouldn’t raise taxes because ratepayers would support the system — and Bullhead City does not assess a property tax. And it wouldn’t hurt senior citizens because the city wouldn’t be raising rates as dramatically as EPCOR has since it purchased this and an array of other regional systems from Arizona American in 2012.
And it’s “false that water rates will double,” Lords said.
The city can run the system for $3.8 million less a year than EPCOR does because the city won’t be looking to turn a profit, he said.
The city also will be able to obtain financing at a lower interest rate than EPCOR, Lords said.
Resident Gene Quitmeyer, an opponent of 415, asked rhetorically why there was no effort to take over Suddenlink, which is owned by the French company Altice, or to keep people from shopping at Walmart because it sells so many products made in China.
Burger King is owned by a Canadian holding company, he said.
“And we’re going after EPCOR?” he remarked.
ADOT HIGHWAY 95 PROJECT
The Arizona Department of Transportation is seeking input from the public about its planned Highway 95 construction project from Seventh Street to Aviation Way scheduled to begin in the fall of 2020.
The plan includes creating a raised median that would affect left-turn patterns along that stretch of Highway 95 as well as new striping, fog coating, pavement markers and new signs. ADA pedestrian access facilities will be reconstructed.
Cotter encouraged residents to submit concerns and comments to ADOT. The deadline for submitting those comment is Friday, Oct. 18. The contact is Leslie Stafford of EcoPlan Associates. Mail comments to Stafford at EcoPlan Associates Inc., 701 W. Southern Ave., Suite 203, Mesa, AZ, 85210. Or email comments to lstafford@ecoplanaz.com. The phone number is 480-733-6666, ext. 138.
WORK ON HIGHWAY 95 BEGINS WEDNESDAY NIGHT
Arizona Department of Transportation workers will be doing fog sealing work on Highway 95 from Pass Canyon Road to the Laughlin Bridge.
The work starts today and Thursday at 6 p.m. and ends at 5 a.m. both days.
Expect traffic delays during these work periods.
In other business, council members:
- Approved pursuit by city staff and Mohave County staff of a grant of $58,420 from the Federal Emergency Management Agency to update flood mapping of the Fox, Soto and Bojorques washes.
- Approved an agreement between the Bullhead City police and fire departments about handling the Knox boxes program.
- Approved agreements between the police department and U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency that would continue providing the local police with assistance in narcotic, dangerous drug and drug trafficking investigations.
- Bullhead City Mayor Tom Brady presented two proclamations on Tuesday. One was to Lorrie Duggins of the Bullhead City Police Department proclaiming today as National Night Out in Bullhead City, which begins at 5:30 p.m. today at Mohave Electric Cooperative, 928 Hancock Road. The other proclamation was presented to Lori Viles of the Bullhead City Fire Department declaring the week of Oct. 6-12 as Fire Prevention Week. The Bullhead Fire Prevention and Life Safety Fair will be Saturday, Oct. 12, at Bullhead Community Park from 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.