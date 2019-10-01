Bullhead City Mayor Tom Brady presented two proclamations on Tuesday. One to Lorrie Duggins of the Bullhead City Police Department proclaiming today as National Night Out in Bullhead City, which begins at 5:30 p.m. today at Mohave Electric Cooperative, 928 Hancock Road. The other proclamation was presented to Lori Viles of the Bullhead City Fire Department declaring the week of Oct. 6-12 as Fire Prevention Week. The Bullhead Fire Prevention and Life Safety Fair will be on Oct. 12 at Community Park from 9 a.m.-1 p.m.