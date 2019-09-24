BULLHEAD CITY — The first part of John Pynakker’s presentation in support of Proposition 415 Tuesday night dealt with what he called “misinformation” about the contentious bond election that is asking Bullhead City voters to authorize the city to take over EPCOR Water Arizona’s local system.
He started out explaining who he is — president and CEO of the Bullhead Area Chamber of Commerce — and who he is not — a city employee or paid advocate/lobbyist working on the city’s behalf.
He said he felt compelled to give that identification because some people have made the assertion that he was working on the city’s behalf.
He is, in a sense, as a member of the H2O Committee, a political action committee formed to advocate for Proposition 415. But, he said, his membership on that committee is on behalf of the businesses that are members of the Bullhead chamber, more than 600 businesses representing more than 13,000 employees.
Pynakker, who made the presentation at a town hall at the Bullhead City/Mohave Valley Association of Realtors Conference Center, accused EPCOR of disseminating a “big pile of misinformation.” He countered many of the company’s arguments with facts refuting those arguments or suggesting that the company was being less-than-honest about some of them.
“Ultimately, this is about stopping EPCOR’s greed,” Pynakker said near the end of his 45-minute presentation.
Pynakker noted that EPCOR has raised local water rates more than 80% in a little more than four years and the current rate case remains open, meaning another rate increase is likely in 2020.
He called EPCOR “a company that bends the truth” to fit its own needs, noting that while EPCOR officials are technically truthful when they say the company hasn’t paid any dividends to the city of Edmonton, Alberta, Canada, it’s only because the company has a different name for it. The City of Edmonton is the lone shareholder of EPCOR Water USA, which includes EPCOR Water Arizona.
He also said the company has hammered at the public, through multiple advertising platforms, that city takeover would increase taxes. Bullhead City residents don’t pay a city property tax and the city cannot enact one for the bond issue — or any other purpose — without separate approval of the voters. The city, since its incorporation in 1984, has never passed a property tax.
Pynakker also took exception to EPCOR’s claim that it has the expertise to run a water system while the city does not.
He said the city would offer many EPCOR employees a chance to work for the city — at the same pay rate — and added that the city already runs the wastewater system and has several employees with experience in water management.
“It’s not like we’re bringing in people from 7-Eleven to run the water system,” he said, before adding, “no offense to anyone who works for 7-Eleven.”
He said he, as a business advocate, was against eminent domain, a procedure that would allow the city to condemn EPCOR’s local system if a court deemed it necessary for the betterment of the community, but quickly added, “I’m also against monopolies.”
He said given a choice between eminent domain or EPCOR running the water system, he would choose eminent domain.
Several of the more than 60 people in attendance spoke after the presentation with most supporting the proposition. Several said they had more faith and trust in local officials — whom they know — than a corporation based in Canada.
One said that EPCOR’s argument against government involvement was less than genuine.
“Big government of Edmonton, Canada, is trying to tell us how to run our government,” he said.
David Lords, local developer and another H2O Committee member, said it was not “Bullhead City against EPCOR employees” but rather Bullhead City residents against the business interest of EPCOR.
“We’re taking a big government (Edmonton)” and giving the water responsibility to “a smaller government (Bullhead City,” he said. “That’s a fact.”
Lords noted that ballots for the Nov. 4 mail-in election will be distributed soon.
“Fifteen days from tonight, the ballot goes out,” he said. “That’s Oct. 9. In my mind, the election is over on Oct. 10.”
So, he said, it was up to supporters of the proposition to take ownership. He said EPCOR has raised more than $200,000 to oppose the proposition; H2O supporters had less than $500 in the bank.
“We’ve got 15 days to get our message to go through,” Lords said, urging supporters to mobilize neighborhood by neighborhood to get the word out.
