KINGMAN — The Mohave County Attorney’s Office has declined charges after reviewing an investigation of a two-vehicle collision that claimed the lives of a Kingman couple.
Robert Fred Naumann, 69, and Joan P. Walsh Naumann, 80, were critically injured when the Buick sedan they occupied was struck head-on by an oncoming Hyundai Santa Fe that crossed the center line of Stockton Hill Road at 8:55 a.m. on Jan. 7.
They were taken to Sunrise Medical Center in Las Vegas for treatment of their injuries. Joan Walsh Naumann died Jan. 19 and Robert Naumann died Jan. 21.
Deputy Mohave County Attorney Bob Moon has decided not to prosecute the 20-year-old Kingman woman who was at fault in the crash near Kingman’s primary cemetery.
“The fatal collision was apparently the result of this driver falling asleep, or some other negligence which might result in civil liability but cannot support criminal prosecution,” Moon said in a memorandum explaining his decision.
Moon said the field investigation and blood sample analysis revealed no trace of impairment or use of drugs or alcohol.
“Cell phone and Facebook records were obtained, and there were no voice calls, text messages or Facebook activity on her phone at the time of, or immediately prior to the collision,” Moon’s memo said.
