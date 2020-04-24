KINGMAN — The attorney for a Bullhead City murder suspect said Thursday that he is ready for his client’s August trial.
Travers Wesley Proulx, 44, is charged with first-degree murder and two counts of threatening or intimidating by domestic violence. He is being held in jail on a $2 million bond.
Proulx is charged with allegedly stabbing his mother, Bette Jean Vaughn, 74, several times in the early morning hours of Aug. 11, 2019, as she sat at her kitchen table.
Proulx’s attorney, Robin Puchek, said he is the third attorney on Proulx’s two criminal cases and recently was assigned the case but said he should be ready for the murder trial which is set to begin Aug. 3.
Puchek also said after a hearing where a plea offer was explained, the defendant will probably not settle on a plea agreement. Another possible issue raised was a mental health evaluation. Puchek also mentioned the problem of interviewing witnesses in person with the COVID-19 pandemic.
Superior Court Judge Doug Camacho affirmed Proulx’s trial in the murder case to begin Aug. 3 with a pre-trial hearing set for July 16.
Whether or not the murder trial takes place Aug. 3 depends on the coronavirus that continues to ravage the country.
Proulx also is charged in a 2018 case with burglary, vehicle theft, taking the identify of another and three counts of forgery.
He is charged with trying to pass a forged check, which belonged to a deceased person, at a Bullhead City bank on Aug. 23, 2018.
His next hearing in that case is set for July 16.
On Aug. 11, 2019, Vaughn’s husband and son reportedly were asleep in another room when they heard her screaming. Her husband found Proulx standing in the hallway with a bloody knife. Vaughn’s son allegedly witnessed Proulx stab her.
Vaughn’s husband and son also told police that Proulx threatened them, claiming the Aryan Brotherhood would kill them if they called the police. However, they did called police after Proulx fled with the knife.
An autopsy showed that Vaughn was stabbed three times, once in the back, and twice in the chest. One knife wound nicked her artery causing her death. Proulx was later arrested at a neighboring house on Gemstone Avenue.
