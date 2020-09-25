KINGMAN — A Bullhead City man charged with stabbing his mother to death pleaded guilty Thursday.
Travers Wesley Proulx, 45, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder. He had been charged with first-degree murder and two counts of threatening or intimidating by domestic violence.
Proulx also was charged in a 2018 case with burglary, vehicle theft, taking the identify of another and forgery. Proulx tried to pass a forged check, which belonged to a deceased person, at a Bullhead City bank in August 2018. Those charges were dismissed under the plea agreement.
Under the plea agreement, Proulx will be sentenced to prison from 16 to 25 years. The normal prison sentence for second-degree murder is 10 to 25 years. Superior Court Judge Doug Camacho will sentence Proulx Oct. 29.
In reading the facts of the case, Proulx’s attorney, Robin Puchek, said that his client stabbed his mother, Bette Jean Vaughn, several times in the early morning hours of Aug. 11, 2019, as she sat at her kitchen table.
Puchek said Proulx, who was under the influence of methamphetamine, believed his mother had abused his daughter.
Vaughn’s husband and son were asleep in another room when they heard her screaming. Her husband found Proulx standing in the hallway with a bloody knife. Vaughn’s son reportedly witnessed Proulx stab his mother.
Vaughn’s husband and son told police that Proulx threatened them, claiming the Aryan Brotherhood would kill them if they called the police. However, they did called police after Proulx fled with the knife.
After fleeing Vaughn’s home, the suspect knocked on the door at a neighboring house, but the homeowner wouldn’t let him in. He then went to another house on Gemstone Avenue where the woman, who knew Proulx, did let him in.
Proulx was later arrested at the Gemstone Avenue home.
Both women said that Proulx was talking incoherently, Puchek said.
An autopsy showed that Vaughn was stabbed three times, once in the back, and twice in the chest. One knife wound nicked her artery causing her death.
