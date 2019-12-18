BULLHEAD CITY — A gathering to remember people — homeless and sometimes nameless — who died during the year will be hosted by Hope United Methodist Church, 1325 Ramar Road, at 6 p.m. today.
The Longest Night Memorial Ceremony will bring together members of various local churches and organizations for a non-denominational worship service. There will be speakers, prayers and the lighting of candles in remembrance of the dead.
Members of the public are welcome to attend. Local homeless people interested in participating will be brought to the church by Praise Chapel.
Leading the memorial service will be Pastor Robin Lee of Hope United Methodist Church.
Others participating in carrying out the service include Pastor Tim Eighmy of Community Lutheran Church, Pastor Gene Stouffer of the Mohave Valley United Methodist Church, and Bullhead City Vice Mayor Annette Wegmann.
Helping the homeless by providing them with food and clothing isn’t enabling them to continue making bad choices. It’s to provide assistance so they can improve their lives, Wegmann said.
“We’re trying to help them. We can’t abandon them,” she said. “They are human beings having trouble with reality, with life. They have a mind, a spirit, a soul. I’m thankful we’re able to feed them, clothe them.”
McKinney-Vento education liaisons for Colorado River Schools — Nadina Angulo and Guadalupe Torres, for Colorado River Union High School and Bullhead City Elementary School districts, respectively — will be there as well.
The McKinney-Vento Act is a federal law that ensures the right of students to go to school even when they are homeless or don’t have a permanent address. It aims to reduce barriers that have prevented many homeless youth from enrolling, attending, and succeeding in school. The role of these liaisons is to work with young people, schools, and service providers to make sure homeless youth have a smooth transition into school and receive support services for academic achievement they are guaranteed under law, according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.
McKinney-Vento describes the situations of these young people as living in emergency shelters or transitional living programs; staying temporarily with friends or relatives because of inadequate housing; or, staying in motels, campgrounds, cars, or other temporary housing. Some of them are without a parent or guardian to take care of them.
On any given school day, between 50 and 200 students attending Colorado River Schools meet the qualifications for McKinney-Vento, according to a spokesperson for the two local school districts.
After the service, everyone is invited to stay for dinner at the church.
It’s an opportunity for community members to learn that homeless people are also people, said Hilary Williams, administrative assistant for Hope United Methodist Church.
