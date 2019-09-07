BULLHEAD CITY — The Bullhead City Public Works Department has the following projects going on in addition to regular work around the city during the week of Sept. 9:
- City crews will be performing citywide sewer cleaning in various neighborhoods.
- City crews will be performing citywide sewer video inspection.
- City crews will be performing street sweeping in various neighborhoods.
- City crews will be performing traffic and street light maintenance and repairs in various locations throughout the city.
- The North Bullhead Construction Project is ongoing through October. Installation of curb, gutter, grading and asphalt work. Contractor is working on Lee Avenue and First, Second and Third streets. Motorists and pedestrians should observe all work zone signs.
- City crews will continue slurry work for CSMP 19/20 as programmed. Refer to the city’s project website for further details at: www.bullheadcity.com/departments/public-works/street-maintenance/csmp18-19.
