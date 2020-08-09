BULLHEAD CITY — The Public Works Department has the following projects going on in addition to regular work this week:
- Sewer cleaning in various neighborhoods.
- Sewer video inspections.
- Street sweeping in various neighborhoods.
- Traffic and street light maintenance and repairs in various locations throughout the city.
- Weed abatement city wide — mechanical control and herbicide applications.
- Street striping in various areas. Use caution.
- McCormick Construction continues to work on the Bullhead Parkway extension to the new Laughlin bridge project.
- Only flush human waste, toilet paper and grey water. Do not flush any wipes and paper or non-paper products. See a video about this on Bullhead City’s Facebook page.
