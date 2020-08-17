BULLHEAD CITY — Bullhead City Council is slated to approve some big-ticket purchases for public works as well as a declaration for adopting the results of the Aug. 4 primary election submitted by the Mohave County Elections Department.
The meeting begins at 5:30 p.m. today in the Council Chamber, 1255 Marina Blvd.
City Manager Toby Cotter’s report includes a presentation to Bullhead City Police Chief Brian Williamson, who is retiring, as well as a check presentation by the Morning Kiwanis Club to help pay for youth swim lessons.
Topics that Cotter is slated to talk about include COVID-19, the EPCOR rate case and associated issues, Census 2020, the burro gather in the Black Mountains, new trash pick-up days and the end of recycling, and the Bullhead Parkway extension project.
The council declaration about the Aug. 4 election results affirms the vote canvassing that occurred Thursday by the county.
Both incumbents will return to the city council in November. Council Member Mark Clark garnered 4,533 votes, which was 20% and Council Member Kathy Bruck obtained 4,025 votes, which was 17%.
The two other candidates who received enough votes to be seated on the council were Norma Brummett with 2,919 votes (13%) and Waheed Zehri with 2,869 votes (12%).
The next highest vote total went Eva Corbett, with 2,855 votes — only 14 votes fewer than Zehri.
All three purchases on the agenda for council approval are included the department’s budget for this current year that began July 1.
Rotary drum screen
This purchase is of a rotary drum screen and control cabinet for the Section 18 Wastewater Treatment Plant from Huber Technology of Denver, North Carolina. Cost is $223,808.
Last October, a vendor was attempting to do a minor rebuild of two existing drum screens but determined the object was in too poor of a condition for the scope of work for which it was contracted, according to the staff report.
Making this purchase from a different manufacturer would be considered cost prohibitive because of the work that would be required to retrofit the membrane bioreactor, according to the staff report.
Slurry purchase
Public Works is asking to contract with S&S Concrete & Materials of Bullhead City, to purchase Type II Slurry Seal Sand for city street maintenance projects. Cost wouldn’t exceed $202,500 plus taxes.
Mixed with water, mineral filler and emulsified asphalt, the resulting slurry seal is used in the city’s Street Maintenance Program, the staff report noted.
Oxidation Ditch
Three mixer shafts, hubs and impeller assemblies are needed for the oxidation ditch at the Section 10 Wastewater Treatment Plant.
The supplier is Wes Tech of Salt Lake City, Utah. Total cost will be $61,996.
According to the staff report, an oxidation ditch is a biological treatment process that helps provide “a clear, predictable effluent.”
Liquor license
There also will be a request for a council recommendation to the Arizona Department of Liquor Licenses and Control to approve the application by Alan Adolf Olivas for a Series 6 Liquor License for the Wonder Bar, 2034 Plaza Drive.
Executive session
The council’s executive session — closed-door meetings that exclude the public because of discussions or consultations for legal advice — begins at 4 p.m. and includes some substantial topics:
- The current status of EPCOR litigation and its effects involving state and federal court actions as related to the acquisition of EPCOR Arizona’s water assets in and around Bullhead City.
- Legal advice concerning the city’s “possible intervention in the water rate case recently submitted to the Arizona Corporation Commission by Bermuda Water Company.”
- Current status of the city’s litigation and claims against opioid producers and distributors.
- Current status of various matters of litigation and claims or potential claims against the city. The list includes Don and Lisa Carley; Bradley Oliver; Miked Nesbitt; Carmen Pacheco; Percy Hill; John Pace; Amber Fagundes; and Sunde Enterprises — with the city only being a necessary party.
No legal action will be taken by the council during this executive session.
People who attend are required to keep a social distance of at least 6 feet from others and to wear a face covering to curb the spread of COVID-19. Seating will be limited in the council chamber to prevent the spread of the virus. The council meeting also will be streamed live on the city’s website, Bullheadcity.com, its Facebook page and Suddenlink TV4.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.