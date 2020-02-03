BULLHEAD CITY — Increased emphasis on attracting sports tourism has resulted in the city’s Parks and Recreation division asking Bullhead City Council members to approve the addition of a sixth lawn mower when they pursue a new lease-purchase agreement for this equipment.
Council members meet at 5:30 p.m. today in the Council Chamber, 1255 Marina Blvd.
Heavier use of public sports facilities in the city has resulted in at least one sports event within the city each week.
“In order to keep up with and continue to grow sports tourism, it is important that our parks maintenance staff have quality equipment,” said Dave Heath, Parks and Recreation superintendent. “It is important that they are mowing fields on a regularly scheduled basis.”
Since the start of the current mower lease, city parks have added 25 acres of grass — most of which is turf on sports fields, Heath also noted in his report.
This excludes the new turf on Firebird Field.
The four-year agreement would be with Deere and Company for a total of $321,706.47. It would be the third such purchase-lease arrangement for this type of equipment. The current lease ends March 1.
Sewer repair expense
Council members will be asked to approve an emergency procurement to replace ductile iron pipe used for sewer service on Phyllis Drive described by staff as at risk of failure after “extensive corrosion” was picked up by a line camera.
Normal bid procedures were waived by City Manager Toby Cotter because the situation could “threaten public health, safety and/welfare.”
Seven vendors were contacted for a quote. Premier Backhoe, Inc., of Fort Mohave, was the only company to bid and it asked for $240,424.88 to do the job, which would include excavating, removal and replacement of 840 feet of sewer main.
The work is within the current year’s capital projects budget.
New truck for street maintenance
Public Works staff is asking for council approval to purchase a new truck for placement and maintenance of street signs, work zone set-ups, traffic control, painting stop bars and street legends.
Only one company bid on it: Findlay Chevrolet of Las Vegas.
A 2019 Chevrolet 2WD truck and Morgan stake platform bed would replace a 2002 Isuzu with more than 212,000 miles on it. Cost is $35,434.
Such a purchase is within this year’s city budget.
Transit public hearing
Staff is asking the council to conduct a public hearing for public comment about the city submitting for rural public transit funding to pay for a significant portion of costs for the Bullhead Area Transit System.
The cycle for which the city seeks this funding would be during federal fiscal years that start in October 2020 and October 2021.
The Federal Transit Administration’s 5311 Program has been helping the city fund its system since 2000.
Executive session on EPCOR
Cotter’s report is slated to include Census 2020, the new bridge, recycling, acquisition of EPCOR, transit system modification, and Parks and Recreation awards
The council will meet in executive session at 4:30 p.m. to discuss or consult “for legal advise concerning the actions necessary to carry out the acquisition of EPCOR Arizona’s assets in and around Bullhead City.”
No legal action can be taken during that executive session.
Council members also will consider approving an additional allocation of the city’s water rights, 4 acre-feet annually, at the Colorado River Nature Center to complete a mitigation pond or wildlife and fish habitat in Section 10 of the nature center.
The project first was proposed in 1993. The area where the pond was going to go is where the second Bullhead City-Laughlin bridge would run over the Colorado River from Bullhead Parkway to a 3-mile extension from Needles Highway in Laughlin.
The total allocation would be 70 acre-feet — if the council approves.
Also on the agenda:
- Appointing a citizen to serve on the Planning and Zoning Commission for a partial term.
- Considering a state liquor license recommendation for Sabai Thai Bistro, 2580 Highway 95.
