BULLHEAD CITY — John Pynakker, president and chief executive officer of the Bullhead Area Chamber of Commerce, resigned Monday night.
“It was a mutual decision between the (chamber) board and myself,” Pynakker said Tuesday, explaining his sudden departure. “I think the board and I perceived my role as two different things.
“I was a fierce advocate for local business and those efforts may have rubbed some people the wrong way.”
Pynakker, a longtime chamber member, served on the board of directors and the chamber’s executive committee before becoming interim director in January of 2017 when director Elaine Spencer took a leave of absence. When that leave turned into a resignation, Pynakker was named executive director on a permanent basis in June of that year. His title was changed to president and CEO in 2018.
The Bullhead Area Chamber of Commerce issued an email news release early Tuesday morning.
“As of Jan. 27, 2020, the Bullhead Area Chamber of Commerce regretfully announces the resignation of President and CEO John Pynakker,” the release stated. “At this time the board will fill the duties until an interim director is hired. A search will begin for an executive director. The board of directors are seeking qualified applicants to fill the position. Qualifications will include management and public relations experience.”
No timeline for finding either a short-term or long-term director was mentioned. Pynakker’s resignation is effective immediately.
Pynakker said he was proud of the chamber’s accomplishments during his brief tenure.
“We went from about 440 members (businesses) to about 620 members,” he said. “When I started, we were only a few months from bankruptcy. We now have roughly 10 times the amount of cash. We’re financially stable.”
He said that stability was created by the added membership that brought additional revenue in the form of dues, from better efficiency of operations and from money generated through advertising on the LED sign on Highway 95 in front of the chamber building next to Bullhead Community Park.
“We’ve enjoyed a good relationship with the chamber,” said Larry Kendrick, general manager of News West Publishing, owner of the Mohave Valley Daily News. “We’re utilizing the chamber more and more as an advertising outlet.”
In addition to bolstering membership, Pynakker mentioned the physical improvements on the chamber building as benefitting not only the chamber but its members.
“I do need to thank the Ambassadors and my staff,” Pynakker said. “The biggest improvements that we have made can be directly attributed to my staff and the Ambassadors.”
The Ambassadors is a volunteer group of chamber members. Ambassadors assist chamber staff with conducting events and represent the chamber at various community functions.
Pynakker, former owner of Travel Network, a local travel agency, said he has no immediate plans for the future but vowed to continue to support the chamber and its members.
“I will continue to support the chamber,” he said. “I believe in its mission — to support the local business community.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.