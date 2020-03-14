BULLHEAD CITY – The ninth annual Colorado River Quilters Guild quilt show had 93 display quilts and 24 quilts for judging.
The quilt show’s theme was Diamonds in the Desert.
“We decided to call it Diamonds in the Desert because the practice of quilting was being lost but it has come back as an art form,” said Janice Garcia, Colorado River Quilters Guild president. “We are seeing it come back as an art form, so it’s very different from what our mothers and grandmothers used to do.”
At the show, the quilts that were judged had five categories in which to submit quilts. Those categories were contemporary, traditional, wall-hanging, appliqué and wearable art.
“What the judges were looking for was the accuracy of points and stitching, patterns, color and a lot more,” said Garcia.
The Colorado River Quilters Guild holds its quilt show every two years because, as Garcia said, it can take up to two years for one of the quilts to be created.
“The quilters who summited quilts to the quilt show could submit a total of three quilts,” said Garcia.
The quilt show also serves as a fundraiser for the guild which the guild uses to benefit local charities in the community.
