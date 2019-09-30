BULLHEAD CITY — The Arizona Department of Health Services said that three cats have tested positive for rabies in Arizona.
The report did not indicate where the positive tests occurred.
DHS said that in Arizona, the primary rabies hosts are bats, skunks and foxes. The agency said that these animals carry their distinct rabies virus variants or traits. When rabies activity within these animal groups increases, rabies can spill over into other mammal species, such as bobcats, coyotes, javelina, cats, dogs, horses and cows. Every year, about 30 people are exposed to rabid animals in Arizona. People who are exposed must receive a vaccine and anti-rabies serum treatment to prevent infection.
The best defense for domestic animals is a rabies vaccination. Arizona law requires dogs and cats to be up-to-date on vaccinations.
“If someone was absolutely in need of financial help for their vaccinations, then yes, we would try to help,” said Nikki Regan, director of marketing for SAINT, a Bullhead City-based animal advocacy group.
DHS has a couple of recommendations to avoid exposure to rabies.
- Keep people and pets away from wild animals.
- Never leave pet food in your yard because it will attract wild animals.
- Do not pick up, touch, or feed wild or unfamiliar animals, especially sick or wounded ones
- If you have been bitten, scratched or had contact with an animal, wash the wound or area well with soap and water and report it immediately to animal control or health officials.
- Do not rescue abandoned young wild animals.
- Vaccinate all dogs and cats against rabies.
- Take precautions while camping, hunting or fishing.
- Keep pets on a leash or in a fenced yard.
- Do not disturb roosting bats. If you find a bat on the ground, don’t touch it. Place a box over the bat to contain it. Try to preserve the bat so it is intact for testing at a laboratory. Report the bat and its location to animal control or health officials.
- Teach children not to handle or touch sick or injured animals including bats.
- Report all bites to animal control or health officials.
“As far as how often (pets should get vaccinated), that would be up to them and their veterinarian,” said Reagan. “Usually, they get their first rabies vaccination around 3 to 6 months old, then a booster in a year from that date. The current vaccinations are good for three years, so they would get revaccinated every three years from that date.”
TLC Vet Services visits the Bullhead City Animal Care and Welfare facility the second and fourth Thursday of each month from 9 a.m. to noon. It is a walk-in clinic and is open to anyone who would like their dog or cat to receive the rabies vaccine. Bullhead City Animal Care and Welfare is at 2270 Trane Road. Call 928-763-6000 for more information.
The Needles Animal Shelter is hosting a rabies and licensing clinic on Nov. 9 from 9 a.m. to noon at the animal shelter at 1662 Flip Mendez Parkway. Deanna Johnson, of the Needles Animal Shelter, said that the rabies and licensing clinic is open to everybody who would like to have their pets vaccinated for rabies. The prices are $5 for rabies shots (other shots also are available); licenses for altered (neutered) pets are $17 and licenses for unaltered pets are $26.
