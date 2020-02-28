BULLHEAD CITY — Rusty Braun usually provides pictures of other anglers to accompany his thoughts on fishing on area waters.
Sometimes, though, he provides evidence that he knows what he’s talking about by sending in a picture of himself with various fish.
“Yep, it’s me with a limit of rainbow trout,” said Braun, proprietor of Riviera Marina in Bullhead City. “I landed these while fishing from the shore using a Lil’ Jake’s Spin-A-Lure in the gold with red spots.
“These are some nice fish that our federal hatchery (at Willow Beach) is providing for all our anglers. The hatcher is taking great pride in raising these fish,” he said. “With our stocking program getting close to an end, I encourage our local and visiting anglers to make a visit to Community Park to throw out a line and have some great outdoor fun.”
While trout are the fish Braun caught, they are far from the only fish in town.
“The shore line is full of opportunities to land a variety of fish,” he said of the beaches at Community Park. “We have trout and a few striped bass in that area, along with an occasional channel cat. There might even be a smallmouth bass looking for a meal.
“This action all depends on your bait, line, presentation and, of course, the retrieve. You will want a good knot, fresh line and remember to set the drag on your reel so you don’t get spooled or break the knot.
“For trout anglers, I am hearing that night crawlers are working well with power bait in orange, yellow and pink working super. Spinners are great for some nice action as these fish with do some out-of-the-water jumping.
“The striper action is usually best with anchovies for bait fishing, although that hasn’t been producing well as of yet. Not sure why.
“The glide baits and various hard lures are working along our shore lines up and down the Colorado River here below Davis Dam. It’s been mostly in the trout patter along with a white or bone color that is producing the best.
“I have not heard of any activity up on Lake Mohave, but our wind has been keeping most people off and out of going out on the lake. Even (Topock Marsh) has been a bit quiet.”
Summarizing, Braun went back to Community Park.
“With that, I am saying it’s trout and stripers in the Community Park area that are your best to target so far.
“I hope this helps some and we will see you in soon to share that catch and story.”
To contract Braun, fishing Riviera Marina at 520 Riviera Blvd. in Bullhead City or call him at 928-763-8550.
