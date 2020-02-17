BULLHEAD CITY — “Rumors,” a Neil Simon play set in the 1980s, is the next stage play to be performed by the River City Community Theater Players at 7 p.m. Feb. 27 and 28, and at 2 p.m. Feb. 29 and March 1.
Audiences can see the RCCTP production of “Rumors” at the Suddenlink Community Center, 2380 Suddenlink Way.
“Rumors,” first produced in 1988, is a classic Broadway comedy set in Sneden’s Landing, New York.
A little about the play: Best friends arrive at a 10th anniversary formal dinner party to discover the host, the deputy mayor of New York, has been shot and his wife is missing. As other guests arrive, hilarity abounds as cover-ups and miscommunications unfold in the fast-paced farce.
Directing the play is Pamela Stevens.
Chris Gorman is played by Nancy Siemsen; Ken Gorman is played by Mike Stone; Claire Ganz is played by Noelle Regan; Lenny Ganz is played by Andy Hogan; Ernie Cusack is played by Ed Hougdahl; Cookie Cusack is played by Carol Hougdahl; Glenn Cooper is played by Eddie Bak; Cassie Cooper is played by Doreen Hansen; Officer Welch is played by Frank Raia; and Officer Pudney is played by Ann Acevedo.
“The rehearsals have been hilarious and the cast has been dedicated, energetic wonderful and entertaining,” said Stevens.
Stevens said that the play has a strong cast but it also has strong adult language or, as Stevens put it, “The play uses many of George Carlin’s ‘Seven Words You Can Never Say On Television.’ ”
The RCCTP advises parents to call 928-299-6057 for more information to make decisions regarding minors.
“Neil Simon’s sole purpose is making the audience laugh with this play,” said Stevens. “So come and be thoroughly entertained throughout the entire play.”
Tickets are available at the RCCTP tickets page (rcctp.org/tickets/rumors-by-neil-simon/); at the box office, 1107 Hancock Road, on Wednesday and Friday from noon to 2 p.m.; or by calling 928-299-6057.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.