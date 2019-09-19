BULLHEAD CITY — To kick off its new season, the River Cities Community Theater Players are performing “Ace of Diamonds” by T. James Belich.
The RCCTP’s performance of “Ace of Diamonds,” will be held at the Suddenlink Community Center at 2380 Suddenlink Way in Bullhead City at 7 p.m. on Sept. 26 and 27 and at 2 p.m. Sept. 28 and 29.
“We are bringing 90 very comfortable chairs to the Suddenlink Center that can be claimed by whoever gets there first,” said Jeff Wilson, director of “Ace of Diamonds” for RCCTP.
Tickets can be ordered online at www.rcctp.org or at the box office location, 1107 Hancock Road, from 10 a.m. to noon on Monday and from 2 to 4 p.m. Wednesdays and Saturdays.
Wilson said the play is a traditional Agatha Christie-style play where the characters are thrown into a place where they are isolated, with no telephones and a dead body early in the first act.
There are six characters in the “Ace of Diamonds” stage play.
Kendra White, played by Nancy Siemsen, is a curator at the Smithsonian Institute. She has read a great deal about the famous Bloodstone.
Cinthia Opal, played by Nicole Caputo, is a reporter who has been invited to a dinner party.
Tara Reed, played by Joyce McDonald, is a woman who enjoys a good mystery.
Jack Barron, played by Brian Burnes, is an arrogant card shark.
Blake Howard, played by Vincent Lee, is a researcher of precious gems and famous jewels who is writing a book.
Guy Whitley, played by Andy Hogan, is in the shipping business and ships things for the museum.
“If you like Agatha Christie then you will definitely like this show,” said Wilson. “The play truly follows the model of an Agatha Christie play except that we don’t have a butler. This isn’t a comedy but a serious murder mystery which is different than the ones that we have done in the past.”
The following stage play for the RCCTP is scheduled for November and titled “Rent a Christmas,” which is its Christmas play.
