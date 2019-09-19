Nicole Caputo, far right, delivers her line during the River Cities Community Theater Players rehearsal of “Ace of Diamonds,” the group’s upcoming stage play. Caputo is joined by, from left, Andy Hogan, Nancy Siemsen, Joyce McDonald, Vincent Lee and Brian Burnes. The RCCTP performance of “Ace of Diamonds” will be at 7 p.m. Sept. 26 and 27 and at 2 p.m. Sept. 28, 29 at the Suddenlink Community Center located at 2380 Suddenlink Way.