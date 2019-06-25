BULLHEAD CITY — Mohave Valley Daily News readers provided the Bullhead City Food Bank with about a ton of food as a result of the newspaper’s seventh annual food drive, which ended Friday.
Readers were asked to bring at least $10 worth of non-perishable food to the newspaper office; the newspaper, part of News West Publishing, turned the food over to the food bank. Participants were given the choice of starting a 30-day Daily News subscription or adding 30 days to their current subscription in exchange for their generosity. More than 100 of them responded with cereal, soup and a variety of other non-perishables.
“Thank you,” said Sheria Liles, executive director of Food for Families.
The nonprofit distributes more than 1.7 million pounds of food a year to hundreds of families in need. It also supplies food to 30 other charitable organizations
The Daily News and News West Publishing have collected food for those in need since 2013. Employees oversee the collection, comb through to make sure the products are in date and stack it all up for the food bank.
Liles and other representatives from the food bank arrived Tuesday afternoon with a large refrigerated truck to pick up the piles of food donated by readers, advertisers and employees to transport to its warehouse.
News West General Manager Larry Kendrick and Sales/Circulation Director Wells Andrews pitched in Tuesday afternoon. Both helped to secure the four pallets of food products with plastic so the stacks would sit securely in the truck.
Kendrick also drove the company’s forklift from one end of the press room to the other and placed each of the pallets inside the food bank’s truck.
People also donated a significant amount of bottled water during the food drive. It was turned over to Catholic Charities so that organization can distribute the water to those who need it.
“We thank you (our readers) for their efforts,” Andrews said.
