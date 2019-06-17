BULLHEAD CITY — Frozen red raspberries from a Washington state farm are being recalled across 10 Western U.S. states.
According to the Food and Drug Administration, WinCo Foods brand frozen red raspberries manufactured by Rader Farms of Bellingham, Washington, may be contaminated with norovirus. The FDA said it found contamination in a sample test.
The 12-ounce packages were sold in unspecified stores in Arizona, California, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah and Washington. Remaining products have been pulled from store shelves.
WinCo Foods said the recall applies to 12-ounce packages with a “best by” date of Feb. 13, 2021.
No one has reported getting sick from eating the raspberries, but WinCo is urging consumers who may have purchased them and still have them stored in their home freezer to dispose of the raspberries or return them to the store of purchase for a refund.
Norovirus, a highly contagious disease, can cause abdominal cramps, vomiting and diarrhea. Symptoms are especially severe for the elderly, children and people with health problems.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.