BULLHEAD CITY — The Arizona Department of Health Services reports a record high number of mosquitoes testing positive for the West Nile virus and St. Louis encephalitis in the state, particularly in Maricopa County.
Mosquitoes captured by the Mohave County Environmental Health Department have tested positive for West Nile virus, although no human cases have been reported. No mosquitoes captured by MCEHD have tested positive for SLE.
“We have not had any positives (mosquitoes) for SLE this year,” said Ronald Balsamo, Mohave County Environmental Health manager. “We did have two mosquitoes test positive (for West Nile) in late June but we have not had any positive since then.”
West Nile virus causes symptoms in about 20% of infected people, which can range from fever, headaches and body aches to more serious conditions such as inflammation of the brain or spinal cord in rare cases. For Saint Louis encephalitis, only 1% of infected people ever develop symptoms of fever, tiredness, headaches, dizziness and nausea.
ADOH said that the number of human West Nile virus cases also is a record high so far with 126 confirmed and probable cases reported statewide in comparison to an average of about 20 cases for this time of the year. Four human cases of SLE have been reported, which is about average, so far, according to ADOH.
ADOH said that it is working closely with local health departments, vector control agencies and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to increase the surveillance of the mosquito-borne diseases so specific prevention messages may be issued to Arizonans and healthcare providers in the state.
The ADOH recommended residents avoid mosquitoes by wearing insect repellent, making sure screens are intact on doors and windows and homes and offices and wearing long sleeves and pants if you’re going to be outside. In Arizona, disease-causing mosquitoes can bite all day and all night, so you need to stay protected at all times.
The ADOH announcement comes on the heels of a similar one by the Southern Nevada Health District, which has declared a West Nile virus outbreak in Clark County. There have been 28 confirmed cases of West Nile virus in humans — the highest case count in a season since the virus was first detected in the state in 2004.
In addition to the high number of cases, 17 of the 28 reported cases have had the more serious neuroinvasive form of the illness. A news release urged residents to protect themselves from mosquito bites.
According to health district information, no confirmed cases have been reported in Laughlin.
The Health District’s Mosquito Surveillance Program has identified both West Nile and St. Louis encephalitis virus-positive mosquitoes throughout southern Nevada. West Nile virus-positive mosquitoes have been found in 39 unique ZIP codes, and mosquitoes testing positive for the St. Louis encephalitis virus have been found in 15 unique ZIP codes so far this season. More than 38,600 mosquitoes have been submitted for testing this year.
