KINGMAN — Staff at the Mohave County Recorder’s Office continues the process of verifying signatures on Bullhead City Council candidates’ nomination petitions.
Two sets of challenges were filed questioning the validity of various voter signatures on four of eight candidates’ petitions.
One of the challenges focuses exclusively on a significant number of Council Member Tami Ring’s signatures. The other complaint challenges specific signatures not only on Ring’s petition but those filed by Council Members Kathy Bruck and Mark Clark as well as candidate Waheed Zehri.
“There’s a very well laid-out process,” Mohave County Recorder Kristi Blair said Wednesday about verifying the signatures that have been challenged for validity.
Arizona Revised Statutes spell out how the County Recorder’s Office does it.
For example, the challenge aimed toward Ring’s petition alone questions about 100 signatures.
Ring obtained 334 signatures. The requirement is 307 valid voter signatures.
WHAT MATTERS,
WHAT MIGHT NOT
Addresses matter, but why they matter depends on the type of election.
If someone registered to vote in a city election that’s citywide. A voter not updating an address if they moved from one place within the city to another might not have provided an invalid signature.
Bullhead City’s Proposition 415 election this past November angered some registered voters who live not far outside the city limits who wanted to participate. These county residents couldn’t vote on the referendum because it was an election for residents of the city only.
If the election is one in which party affiliation counts, an elector signing a petition not in the same party wouldn’t be an acceptable signer.
“Sometimes, people think they’re registered to vote, but they just don’t realize they aren’t,” Blair explained.
Those who neglect to participate in two consecutive federal elections will receive a notice from the county notifying them they might be dropped from the voter roll. If that person didn’t receive the notice or didn’t realize what it was, then they wouldn’t have known they needed to re-register to vote in an upcoming election. As of Wednesday morning, only one signature on a Bullhead City Council candidate’s petition was found to be invalid.
When one person in the County Recorder’s Office determines that a signature appears invalid, a second staff members checks it to ensure that the first person’s finding is accurate, Blair explained.
The Mohave County Recorder’s Office presents its findings as evidence when a challenge is heard by a judge, who issues the final decision.
Specific signature challenges made using old lists could be wrong. More up-to-date and accurate information on file with the county would show that some voters could participate.
Frivolous challenges have resulted in the person or people who made them being ordered by a judge to pay a small amount of money for each signature complained about. Blair cited a case in which the judge said each challenge that was wrongful filed would cost the filer 50 cents.
However, Blair emphasized, “I think people file challenges legitimately.”
The Recorder’s Office recently completed verification of signatures on candidacy petitions filed against three opponents seeking to unseat Mohave County Board of Supervisors Chair Jean Bishop.
Bishop filed the challenges that resulted the determination that one of the three, Rick Armstrong, hadn’t obtain the required number of signatures.
State-issue petition challenges also are keeping staff at the Recorder’s office busy right now, she added.
