BULLHEAD CITY —Justin Rector was sentenced to life in prison for the 2014 murder of a Bullhead City child, ending a long, emotional saga that had languished in the courts for more than four years.
Superior Court Judge Lee Jantzen sentenced Rector for the Sept. 2, 2014, murder of 8-year-old Isabella Grogan-Cannella. According to court documents, Rector strangled the child and buried her in a shallow grave near her home in Bullhead City.
Rector, a visitor at the family home, was arrested soon after the girl’s body was found. She had been reported missing hours earlier after her parents returned home.
The case originally was a capital murder case — with the death penalty as possible punishment upon conviction. That caused the wheels of justice to turn ever so slowly with several death penalty-qualified defense attorneys working on the case, filing dozens of motions.
Deputy Mohave County Attorney Greg McPhillips dropped the death penalty in February of 2018 but that did little to speed up the case.
That changed in December of 2018, when Rector asked for and received permission to represent himself, agreeing to plead guilty to the first-degree murder charge. In January, however, Rector sought to withdraw from the plea deal. In his hand-written note dated Jan. 16, submitted to Jantzen from the Mohave County Jail, Rector said he was “requesting to withdraw from plea due to a reasonable manifest of injustice.”
Janzten, however, rejected the motion in a mid-July ruling and a day later sentenced Rector to prison in accordance to the plea agreement already in place. Under that agreement, Rector will not be eligible for parole until 2049.
