LAS VEGAS — The National Weather Service in Las Vegas has issued a Red Flag Warning for parts of Nevada, Arizona and California — including all of the Tri-state — for an elevated risk of quick-spreading fires amid high heat, heavy winds and low humidity.
The NWS, in a briefing Monday afternoon, placed eastern Clark and Lincoln counties in Nevada, Mohave County in Arizona, and a portion of San Bernardino County in California under the alert that begins this morning and runs through Wednesday evening.
“Gusty winds combined with low (relative humidity) values and critical fuels will lead to critical fire weather concerns,” the NWS bulletin said. “Sustained winds of 20-30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph (are) possible each afternoon. Minimum relative humidity values (will be) 5%-10%.
“Red Flag Warning will be in effect from late morning (today) through Wednesday evening but critical conditions will occur mainly during afternoon/evening hours both days.”
In addition, the NWS warned of rough boating conditions on area waterways.
“Waves of 1 to 2 feet will be possible on portions of Lake Mead and Lake Mohave Tuesday/Wednesday afternoon and evening, creating potentially dangerous boating conditions,” the bulletin said.
Mohave County areas from Kingman to Lake Havasu City — including Bullhead City — will be under heat and fire weather advisories today and Wednesday and likely will remain under heat advisories for the remainder of the week.
The forecast for Bullhead City and Laughlin today calls for a high of around 116 degrees with 10 mph winds in the morning increasing to 15 to 25 mph today and a high of around 113 Wednesday with winds of 15 to 25 mph and gusts to 40 mph. For the rest of the week, daytime highs are expected to be around 110 with overnight lows in the low- to mid-80s.
In Kingman, the high is expected to be 103 today and 100 on Wednesday with winds of 15 to 25 mph and gusts to 40 mph both days.
Heat and Fire Weather advisories also are in effect today and Wednesday in Las Vegas and throughout the Lake Mead National Recreation Area, which includes both Lake Mead and Lake Mohave.
In San Bernardino County, heat advisories are in effect throughout the week, according to the National Weather Service.
