BULLHEAD CITY — The bells will ring once again this year to signify The Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign.
The Red Kettle Campaign, which began on Thanksgiving Day, runs through Christmas Eve. It is the larger and longest-running fundraiser of its kind. It raised
$147.7 million worldwide during the 2018 campaign.
Locally, the Red Kettle Campaign goes through Dec. 24 on Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
The locations where volunteers can be seen ringing the red bell are at the Walmart stores in Bullhead City and Fort Mohave, Safeway stores in Bullhead City and Fort Mohave, Walgreens and Hobby Lobby in Bullhead City and the Laughlin Outlet Center food court.
“The Salvation Army in Bullhead City uses those funds to support our social services programs,” said Capt. Stephanie Lueras, the local corps officer for The Salvation Army. “This helps families and individuals in emergency situations with food, showers, clothing and household goods. This also supports our other programs that support people in times of need or crisis. Other Salvation Army locations in different areas will designate their funds raised to support the unique programs in their area designated to meet the specific needs of their communities.”
The fundraising goal for the local community is $50,000 said Lueras and to reach that goal the organization needs more volunteers to ring the bell.
“Volunteers can signup for shifts at any of our locals at volunteers
signup.org/M8YL4, which is the preferred method, or if they have internet problems/limitations contact Capt. Lueras at 928-758-3141,” said Lueras. “Volunteers for our Red Kettle campaign are crucial and it’s the only way for us to meet our goal and our budget needs. It’s a fun way for individuals, families, businesses, groups of friends, civic groups and anyone else to give back and to connect with our community this holiday season.”
Besides dropping money into any of the red kettles that partner in the various storefront locations, there are multiple ways of donating to the Red Kettle campaign. Visit give.salvationarmyusa.org, ask Amazon Alexa by saying, “Alexa, donate to The Salvation Army,” then specify the amount; sign up to give a sustaining monthly donation to help The Salvation Army year-round or give any amount by texting “KETTLES” to 91999.
