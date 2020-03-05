BULLHEAD CITY — The Bullhead City Fire Department is consulting with Mohave County Department of Public Health, Arizona Department of Health Services and local hospitals about the coronavirus, COVID-19.
As of Wednesday, there were no coronavirus cases reported in our area.
Person-to-person spread of the virus is thought to occur when respiratory droplets travel as a result of an infected person coughing or sneezing.
The fire department suggests people take these everyday preventative actions to help stop the spread of germs associated with this and other airborne illnesses:
Wash hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.
Maintain a distance of 3 feet from people who may be sick.
Stay home if you are sick.
Avoid touching your eyes, nose, mouth with unwashed hands.
Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue.
Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces. It’s believed the virus can persist on surfaces for several hours.
Currently, no vaccine is available for individuals. If you have flu-like symptoms like cough, fever, or other respiratory problems, contact your regular doctor.
Symptoms of the coronavirus are similar to general influenza. Symptoms may appear two to 14 days after exposure and generally include fever, cough, shortness of breath.
Beyond general precautions, there are no specific concerns for daily activities in our city at this time. The CDC and U.S. State Department both have specific travel advisories or alerts regarding the coronavirus. We encourage you to view those websites for developing information.
The BCFD will continue monitoring the outbreak.
To learn more about coronavirus, here are some websites to visit:
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention — http://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html.
U.S. Department of State — https://travel.state.gov/content/travel/en/traveladvisories/ea/novel-coronavirus-hubei-province--china.html
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.