BULLHEAD CITY — After years of complaints trash and congestions, organizers of the planned Laughlin River Regatta decided in early April to cancel the event. It had been slated to be held Aug. 10.
“The event has become a divisive issue within the community over the past several years and rather than focus on this one event, we want to welcome residents and visitors, alike, to enjoy the Colorado River throughout the year,” said Sean Hammond, president and general manager of the Aquarius, Edgewater and Colorado Belle casinos in Laughlin.
Hammond was speaking for Golden Entertainment, which owns the three casinos and had acquired the rights to operate the regatta, renamed the Laughlin River Regatta after Bullhead City hosted its last regatta in 2016.
“The Fort Mojave Indian Tribe welcomes the announcement to the cancellation of the 2019 Laughlin River Regatta,” Timothy Williams, chairman of the Fort Mojave Indian Tribe, said in an emailed statement, after the news broke about the regatta’s cancellation. “We are proud to have held firmly to our core values as Mojave people. Now begins the healing process of our communities.”
The tribe was a strong voice against the regatta. Some of its members demonstrated against the 2018 Laughlin River Regatta, which was significantly smaller and more tightly controlled than the Bullhead City River Regatta of 2016.
The last city-operated regatta that year turned out to be a watershed event. More than 29,000 people participated and there was a greatly increased number of complaints about trash, public intoxication and general unruliness.
Photos of trash left along the river soon after the end of the 2016 regatta were circulated widely online and added to the opposition toward the event — even after city staff pointed out that the trash had been cleared within hours.
It led to the 2017 regatta being canceled and the city turning over rights to the event to Marnell Gaming, which later was purchased by Golden Entertainment.
The event was conceived as a way for Bullhead City to attract visitors during the recession. About 600 people paid $12 each to float about 7 miles down the Colorado River in August of 2007. They also received a wristband, T-shirt and lunch but had to supply their own float.
Today, “our summer tourism season is explosive, it’s unbelievable,” said City Manager Toby Cotter in April of 2019. “People will come that weekend regardless. We’re not going to suffer economically without a regatta.”
Not closing down the river for the event will allow people who prefer other forms of water recreation to share the river that weekend now, Cotter also pointed out.
“You don’t need a regatta to float in the river,” Cotter added.
