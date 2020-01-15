PHOENIX — Coming off a record-breaking outcome in 2019 when Arizona Gives Day raised $3.6 million for nonprofits across the state, registration and re-enrollment is now open for Arizona nonprofits interested in participating in this year’s 24-hour online fundraising event, set for April 7.
Arizona Gives Day is an annual giving movement uniting nonprofits, big and small, new and established, to celebrate and increase philanthropy in Arizona through online giving. The event helps raise awareness about the critical role Arizona nonprofits play in our communities and inspires people to give generously creating a thriving and stronger Arizona for all.
Re-enrollment is required annually and can be completed at www.AzGives.org before March 2. Registration deadline for new nonprofits is Feb. 24.
Since 2013, Arizona Gives Day has raised more than $17 million for nonprofits statewide.
Presented by FirstBank, one of the nation’s largest privately held banks with a focus on “banking for good,” Arizona Gives Day is hosted by the Alliance of Arizona Nonprofits and the Arizona Grantmakers Forum.
“Individuals, businesses and communities joined together last year to make a dramatic difference for nonprofit agencies doing great work across our state and we want to build on that momentum by engaging even more nonprofits and donors this year,” said Kristen Merrifield, Arizona Alliance of Nonprofits chief executive officer. “Our ultimate goal is to provide critically important donations that enable Arizona nonprofits of every size to continue doing what they do so well in communities across the state.”
Information required for registration and re-enrollment includes general information about the nonprofit: IRS determination letter; the most current completed financials through Form 990 or the organization’s operating budget; and a bank account and routing number for electronic distribution of donations.
“Arizona Gives Day offers a number of significant options for both nonprofits and donors including the ability for year-round giving and for donors to create personal fundraising campaigns,” Merrifield said.
Changes implemented for the 2020 campaign include:
- A better user experience on the back end, including a new dashboard.
- Notifications for failed or disputed donations.
- Adjustments to the size categories for the prize pool which reached $180,000 last year, and
- Weekly status updates to remind organizations to submit their profiles.
Nonprofits registering or re-registering for Arizona Gives Day 2020 also will find:
- A “roadmap” to guide nonprofits through the registration process.
- The opportunity to submit support requests online.
- The ability for organizations to include any matching grant amount and their fundraising goal on their profile page.
- The opportunity for their biggest fans and donors to create their own fundraising page.
A full explanation of improvements and answers to important questions about Arizona Gives Day can be found at www.AZGives.org. For interested donors, AzGives.org offers an advanced search filter to find nonprofits by specific criteria, area of focus, and which donations may qualify as an Arizona tax credit. Donors also can create an account to pre-schedule donations or can check out as a guest, set up recurring donations, and make changes to their giving throughout the year.
“We want to make giving as easy as possible,” Merrifield said.
AZGives.org will provide a toolkit and templates for participating nonprofits to assist in outreach through social media, email, and news releases. It also will offer training videos, promotional graphics, logos, best-practices guides, and successful fundraising strategies used by other nonprofits. For more information, go to www.azgives.org. Contacts: Jennifer Purcell, jenniferp@arizonanonprofits.org, 602-279-9166; Kate Crowley, Crowley Communications, 480-277-4178; Steve Carr, The Kur Carr Group, Inc., 602-317-3040.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.