MOHAVE HIGH SCHOOL, Bullhead City
Enter through east gate; existing students will be directed to the new gym,
and new students will be directed to the registrar
Seniors, A-M: Monday, July 13, 8:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.
Seniors, N-Z: Tuesday, July 14, 8:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.
Juniors, A-M: Wednesday, July 15, 8:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.
Juniors, N-Z: Thursday, July 16, 8:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.
Sophomores, A-M: Monday, July 20, 8:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.
Sophomores, N-Z: Tuesday, July 21, 8:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.
Freshmen, A-M: Wednesday, July 22, 8:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.
Freshmen, N-Z: Thursday, July 23, 8:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.
RIVER VALLEY HIGH SCHOOL, Mohave Valley
Main hallway by administration office
Seniors: Monday, June 13, 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.
Juniors: Tuesday, June 14, 9:00 a.m. to 12 noon and 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.
Sophomores: Wednesday, June 15, 9:00 a.m. to 12 noon and 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.
Freshmen: Thursday, June 16, 9:00 a.m. to 12 noon and 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.
CRUHSD Academy, Mohave Valley
(New location, on RVHS campus)
Follow signage to the right of the main RVHS office
Seniors: Monday, July 20, 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
Juniors: Tuesday, July 21, 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
Sophomores: Wednesday, July 22, 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
OPEN: Thursday, 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.