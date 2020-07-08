BULLHEAD CITY — Registration has begun for the five schools in the Bullhead City Elementary School District.
Each K-6 school has a different schedule based upon a student’s last name; Fox Creek Junior High School (grades 7-8) has staggered hours for all of its prospective students.
Registration is for new and returning students. Parents or guardians must bring all necessary paperwork. For returning students, that includes proof of residency, any missing documents requested by the school and updated phone and email contact information. For students new to the district, documents include government-issued birth certificates showing a child’s legal name, parent or guardian identification, current immunization records, custody agreements, and proof of residency, such as a driver license, current utility bill, phone bill or mortgage or rental paperwork.
A full list of registration schedules, including times by last name, is available on the district’s Facebook page (@crsk12az/Colorado River Schools), website (www.crsk12.org) and each individual school’s website and/or social media.
Here is a summary of registration at each school:
- K-4, Desert Valley — underway this week.
- K-4, Diamondback — began Wednesday.
- K-4, Sunrise — underway this week, with make-up registration next week.
- 5-6, Bullhead City Middle School — underway for the next three weeks.
- 7-8, Fox Creek Junior High School — underway for the next three weeks.
Masks and social distancing will be enforced during registration on each campus. School personnel will be unable to complete registration if documentation is incomplete.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.