BULLHEAD CITY — Tuesday will be a busy day for the Bullhead City Council.
Before a 3 p.m. work session at the council chamber, 1255 Marina Blvd., council members will tour the site of a proposed behavioral health residential treatment facility at 2150 Silver Creek Road.
Last month, the Planning and Zoning Commission denied a request from Rivyve Behavioral Health of Kingman for a conditional-use permit to create a treatment facility on Silver Creek. The proposal was for 120 beds in a 38,000-square-feet structure that previously was the site of a nursing home.
Officials with Rivyve told city council members last month they could reduce the number of beds to 90.
No council decision about the treatment facility will occur Tuesday. There will be a public hearing March 17 about the appeal by Rivyve to reverse the commissioners’ rejection of the permit.
The Rivyve appeal, along with further discussion about the acquisition of EPCOR Water Arizona’s local assets by the city, will be part of an executive session following the council’s 3 p.m. work session.
No decisions can be made during the executive session.
EPCOR FOCUS OF REGULAR MEETING
The regular city council meeting begins at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, also in the council chamber.
The meeting agenda explains that there will be discussion and possible action to adopt a council resolution authorizing the city to acquire EPCOR’s “property in and around Bullhead City by eminent domain or any other legal method, including the immediate issuance of an offer to purchase, and any negotiations as may be necessary, to consummate a purchase price for just compensation.”
As of Jan. 1, 2020, the value of EPCOR’s local assets was estimated at $55 million, according to the staff report.
Proposition 415, approved by voters last November, allows city government officials to obtain control of the local water system from EPCOR.
City Council sought guidance from voters after expressing concern that local water rates would continue to rise unless the city took control of the system. EPCOR’s local average water rate had increased by nearly 90% since it acquired the system from Arizona American in 2012.
The referendum asked voters to decide whether the city should attempt to acquire EPCOR’s local water infrastructure and provided guidelines for the process, specifically that city officials secure no more than $130 million in financing to pay for the system at an interest rate of up to 8%.
After the EPCOR portion of the meeting will be discussion and possible action to OK accepting a grant of $105,000 from the Arizona Game and Fish Department. The money would be used to buy a law enforcement patrol boat.
City Manager Toby Cotter’s report is scheduled to include updates about Census 2020, Bullhead City Farmer Market, Tournament of Champions and the Corwin Road traffic signal.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.