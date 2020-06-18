KINGMAN — A Bullhead City woman pleaded no contest Wednesday to her part in the January 2018 murder of two people.
Robin Denise Reid, 51, pleaded no contest to two counts of kidnapping. Two counts of murder were dropped under the plea agreement. A no contest plea is where a defendant pleads guilty but does not admit to the crime.
Reid was charged along with four others in the Jan. 10, 2018, kidnapping, torture and murders of Mona Carter, 51, and Daryl Ward, 22, both of Bullhead City.
Reid is being held in custody on a $2 million bond.
Under the plea agreement, Reid will be sentenced to up to four years in prison for one of the kidnapping charges and supervised probation for five years for the other kidnapping charge. Superior Court Judge Doug Camacho will sentence Reid July 15.
Carter’s ex-husband, who attended Wednesday’s hearing, adamantly opposed the plea agreement, arguing that the maximum sentence of four years in prison was not enough for someone once charged with two counts of murder.
The judge could accept or reject the plea agreement at sentencing.
Reid’s codefendants, Francisco Javier Romero, Jr., Lucas Wayne Shankles and Jose Eduardo Vizcara previously took plea deals. Romero was sentenced to life in prison, Vizcara was sentenced to 24 years in prison and Shankles was sentenced to 121⁄2 years in prison.
Reid’s daughter and codefendant Lamya Lynn Bencheqroun, 28, pleaded guilty in February to first-degree murder. She will be sentenced June 25 to life in prison with the possibility of parole after 25 years for the murder charge and between seven and 21 years for the kidnapping charge.
On Jan. 10, 2018, the five defendants allegedly stripped, duct taped and tortured Ward and Carter at a Bullhead City house.
The suspects reportedly believed Carter was a snitch and Ward had stolen drugs. Evidence pointed to Reid being in the bedroom where the victims were tortured, even taunting Ward, Chief Deputy Mohave County Attorney James Schoppmann said in stating the facts of the case.
Bencheqroun, Romero and Vizcara drove the victims at gunpoint in a SUV into the desert off El Rodeo Road in Fort Mohave. Bencheqroun allegedly shot Ward, who tried to escape from the SUV only to be shot by one of the other suspects while trying to escape. Bencheqroun or Romero reportedly shot Carter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.