BOULDER CITY, Nev. — On Thursday, Sept. 10, the Bureau of Reclamation will reduce releases from Davis Dam in an attempt to decrease the local caddisfly population following a request from officials in Laughlin and Bullhead City.
The BOR reduced the release from Davis Dam on Aug. 27.
The BOR agreed to reduce flows from the dam as part of a pest abatement study being conducted by these communities to combat the nuisance species that typically emerges in its adult life-form in late summer along the lower Colorado River, plaguing riverside businesses, residents and visitors to the area.
The BOR will reduce hourly releases at Davis Dam, to about 2,000 cubic feet per second beginning at 2 a.m. for a 12-hour duration. During this time, water levels below Davis Dam will drop, drying out the banks of the river channel in hopes of desiccating caddisfly larvae and pupae.
Riverfront residents and businesses are urged to take this opportunity to conduct dock and property maintenance. Recommended maintenance actives include scrubbing the hulls of boats, under docks and portion of seawalls or other structures typically submerged under the one-unit water release line.
The decision to conduct these experiments was based on input and recommendations from a collaborative team of scientists, federal reservoir operators and the business community in Laughlin and Bullhead City.
The experiments are designed to maximize benefits to the Colorado River communities while taking into consideration water delivery requirements and impacts to hydropower production and local recreation.
Access to the Colorado River below Davis Dam will be limited and extra caution should be exercised while using the river during this time. All river users should be aware that these lower-than-normal river flows may expose or create natural hazards such as sandbars, gravel bars, unstable riverbanks, floating or submerged debris or other unfamiliar obstacles.
Planned operations may change depending on operational or environmental conditions.
Daily and hourly information on releases from the BOR Colorado River dams is available on the BOR’s website at www.usbr.gov/lc/riverops.html.
Davis and Parker Dam project water release schedules can be found at www.usbr.gov/lc/region/g4000/hourly/DavisParkerSchedules.pdf. Daily planned releases at Davis Dam also are published on the daily weather page in the Mohave Valley Daily News.
