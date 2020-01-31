KINGMAN — Remains found in Mohave County more than a year ago have been positively identified as belonging to a Mohave County man who disappeared with his wife two years ago.
Mohave County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Anita Mortensen said that the Mohave County Medical Examiner’s Office had identified the remains as those of David McFalls.
McFalls and his wife, Susan, who had homes in Littlefield, Arizona, and West Jordan, Utah, disappeared in January of 2018. They were reported missing by family members and sheriff’s officers began in investigation.
Two sets of remains were discovered in October of 2018 in a desert area near the Virgin River Gorge in extreme northwest Arizona. One set of remains were identified as those of Susan McFalls.
The sheriff’s office and medical examiner’s office have not ruled publicly on a cause of death.
Early court records indicated the sheriff’s office was conducting a possible murder investigation, though the agency later labeled it as a death investigation.
The investigation into their disappearance and death is continuing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.