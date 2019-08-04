BULLHEAD CITY — Snake bites can happen just about any time in Arizona, especially in warm weather when people are working outside or enjoying being outdoors.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the greatest number of death and injuries from venomous snakebites occur in Southern and Midwestern states. But the number of snakebites has increased in most states and may continue to do so as changes in local climate allow the reptiles to expand into more favorable habitats.
Pit vipers — such as rattlesnakes, copperheads and water moccasins — have slit-like pupils, triangular heads (due to venom pouches) and a pit located between the eyes and nostrils. Elapids, like the coral snake, have brilliantly colored bands (red, black and yellow) and can be confused with non-venomous snakes such as the scarlet kingsnake, Mexican milk snake and red milk snake. To help differentiate between coral snakes and their mimics, remember the rhyme “red on black, friend of Jack; red on yellow, kill a fellow.”
If someone does get bit, the CDC has laid out the signs and symptoms that people might develop:
- Pain/burning sensation at the bite site that progresses away from the bite site.
- Increased bleeding and bruising.
- Dizziness.
- Blurry vision.
- Increased sweating.
- Difficulty breathing.
- Tingling/numbness around the mouth.
- Nausea and vomiting.
- Paleness and feeling cold (along with low blood pressure and nausea are signs of shock and anaphylaxis).
- Decreased consciousness.
- Paralysis.
- Cardiovascular system collapse.
- Coma.
- Death.
If someone has been bitten by a venomous snake, move the victim away from striking distance of the snake to avoid additional bites.
Stay calm, call 911 or have someone else call 911 and always treat snakebites as an emergency.
Observe if the bites have left two puncture wounds (fang wounds), though be aware that the absence of visible fang marks is not evidence of lack of a venomous snakebite. Some venomous snakes, such as coral snakes, have very small fangs and the puncture may not be visible to the human eye.
Have someone identify or take a picture of the snake if possible; do not approach or attempt to catch or kill the snake. The emergency room staff does not want the snake, just knowledge of what kind of snake was involved.
Restrict movement and keep the bite area below the heart. Movement and elevation of the bite area above the heart will increase the heart rate and the rate at which the venom moves through the body.
If possible, wash the bite area with soap and water as soon as possible. Cover the wound with a clean, dry bandage.
If EMS is not readily available, apply first aid — on the way to the emeregency room if possible — and begin transport of the victim to the nearest ER.
The CDC said that if the victim experiences an anaphylactic reaction, emergency medical treatment is needed. If EMS care is not immediately available, and the victim has received first aid, the spread of venom can be monitored by the location of pain and swelling. Make a mark every 15 minutes at the leading margins of the pain and swelling and note the time. This will assist the ER physician in determining how fast the venom is spreading and an idea of the amount of tissue damage.
Do not wait to seek immediate medical attention if bitten. Do not attempt to capture or kill the snake. Do not apply ice to the bite area. Do not apply a tourniquet or tourniquets. Do not immerse in water or other liquids. Do not cut bite wounds and/or attempt to suck out the venom. Do not drink alcohol or caffeinated beverages.
