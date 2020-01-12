LAUGHLIN — Much anticipated repair work on a small stretch of Thomas Edison Drive in Laughlin is underway.
Crews were spotted performing the long-overdue repair work to the section of street running from Civic Drive to Highway 163. The two-block stretch of Edison Drive has been in need of repair for some time.
Though small in size, it is the connector to Highway 163 and Laughlin Events Park, Civic Center and Bruce Woodbury Parkway. Thousands of cars and trucks travel that patch of roadway both coming and leaving Laughlin for all the events hosted in that section of town.
The Civic Center complex also is home to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department’s Laughlin substation and Clark County Fire Department’s Station 76 as well as the Laughlin town manager’s office, Clark County’s Laughlin Justice Court and the Town Hall.
The roadway was broken up, offering some of the roughest street surface in all of Laughlin. Due to its small size, it fell low in the list of repair priorities.
The repair work is expected to be completed within two weeks.
