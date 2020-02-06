PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona Republicans on Thursday revived a measure that would make it easier for property owners on the U.S.-Mexico border to build a wall, a week after it fell one vote short of passage.
The measure would allow people to sidestep permitting requirements to build a border wall. It passed in a 31-29 party-line vote and goes next to the Senate.
GOP lawmakers said it would prevent political interference from local officials philosophically opposed to a border wall.
“If we’re going to be a humane society, we do not want to encourage people, especially young children, to come across the border and risk life and limb,” Republican Rep. Bob Thorpe said.
Republican Rep. Kelly Townsend said the measure would ensure that local officials who approve building permits wouldn’t be bribed or threatened by drug cartels.
