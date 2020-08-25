BULLHEAD CITY — As of Monday, all residential recycling is being discontinued throughout the city, including the large bins located at city hall.
Trash service is reducing from two days to one day. Residents’ trash collection bills also will be reduced from $15.54 per month to $14.95, which is one of the lowest in the region.
Residents are encouraged to go to www.bullheadcity.com, where they can review the new service maps to learn what day they now will receive trash service.
Republic Services also has mailed each resident a postcard noting their new service day to help educate the public about the changes.
Advertising also has been placed in the Mohave Valley Daily News as well as flyers inserted into the city’s wastewater bills.
Residents may use their recycling cart as a second trash cart at no additional cost.
The slogan “Blue Cart & Green Cart = Trash” was created to help describe this change in service.
Republic Services asks that residents place their trash into their blue and green carts and have them placed at the curb by 4 a.m. on their service day.
People who would prefer to return their blue cart or are interested in getting an extra cart for $3 per month, can call Republic Services at 928-758-0000.
The Bullhead City Council approved a limited extension of the agreement with Republic Services through December of 2024. This extension, approved on July 15 by the council, allows ample time to address the current situation as well as evaluate whether recycling would be viable in the future.
City staff wrote in a news release Tuesday that residents won’t be subjected to a rate hike to retain recycling and will be able to enjoy low trash rates while the global recycling industry evolves during the next few years. China banned imports of most plastics and many other recyclables after decades of handling almost half of the world’s recyclable waste.
Bullhead City residents still are able to receive six free bulk waste pickups per year for each household. Bulk waste includes items that typically are too large to be disposed of in a regular curbside trash container.
To help get rid of these large items, Republic Services offers easy bulk trash pickup so residents don’t have to haul them to a landfill. Bulk items typically include couches, lamps, rugs, mattresses, large appliances without Freon and home construction debris.
Call Republic Services at 928-758-0000 to schedule their bulky item disposal.
