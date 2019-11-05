BULLHEAD CITY — The Bullhead City Fire Department reports that 267 vehicles took advantage of Residential Household Hazardous Waste Collection Day.
Held Saturday, the free event allowed residents to dispose of items they can’t leave for curb-side trash pickup.
People could drive their hazardous waste to the state Motor Vehicle Division office parking lot on Alona’s Way and deliver it for disposal without having to leave their vehicles.
Employees with the BCFD received help from students in Mohave Accelerated Learning Center’s Key Club to remove items such as old paint, used motor oil, old gasoline, batteries and old tires. Those who worked at the collection site wore protective apparel.
“Removing these items from your home not only makes a safer living environment for you and your family, but it also creates a safer environment for our first responders,” said Lori Viles, the BCFD’s public information officer. “It’s a popular event.”
The fire department no longer accepts these hazardous waste items on a regular basis. The BCFD along with the Mohave County Environmental Quality presents these events, usually twice a year: once in the spring and once in the fall.
Not all household items are accepted at these events, such as appliances, ammunition and explosives.
Electronic waste isn’t accepted at the event, either.
In the past, Mohave Community College has hosted free events where electronics could be left at its various campuses.
Direct questions about hazardous waste can be directed to Mohave County Environmental Quality at 928-757-0903 or the Bullhead City Fire Department at 928-758-3971.
