BULLHEAD CITY — Some residents attending the Franchise License Commission meeting on Tuesday evening were dismayed to find out half of the utility providers scheduled to speak didn’t show up to provide quarterly reports about local operations.
So were some of the commission members.
Three of six of the scheduled presenters didn’t come to the meeting: Suddenlink Communications, Republic Services and Bermuda Water Co.
Commission Chairman Craig Powers asked city staff to look into whether these companies can be compelled somehow to send representatives to future commission meetings.
Franchise contracts between the city and each of these companies don’t stipulate that it’s mandatory for someone from these companies to attend.
For these companies, attendance “has been highly encouraged,” said City Manager Toby Cotter.
Most of the companies make it to most of the meetings. And all of the utility companies “have been very good over the years when it comes to answering questions,” he said Wednesday.
Three companies were there, spoke and answered questions posed by commissioners and the public: EPCOR, Southwest Gas and UniSource Energy Corp.
Aaron Durivage of Southwest Gas explained that the company’s proposed rate increases filed with the Arizona Corporation Commission would add about $7 a month to the average Arizona resident’s bill.
The average proposed bill of $43.17 would be 16% less than the $51.38 average bill in 2007, Durivage pointed out.
The last rate adjustment sought by Southwest Gas was in May of 2016.
The city intends to intervene in this rate case.
Staff said the companies that didn’t present reports in person did so in writing.
Powers provided time for residents to air their concerns about each of the three companies in which representatives weren’t present.
Resident Steven Lee told the commissioners that he has found Suddenlink’s customer service to be poor. He said he has spent many hours trying to get through to seek help with his service and that employees of the communication company have failed to show up for scheduled appointments.
“We should consider trying to revoke their contract and replace them with a more reliable service,” Lee said.
Commissioner Norma Brummett said she’d really like to hear from Suddenlink when they meet again because it has been the most frequent source of complaints to the city during the past couple of years.
“Where do we — as a city — have the ability to put them in check?” asked Commissioner David Lipinski.
Even though the company has a variety of improvement plans, he said, the problem “is that they’re not addressing customer service.”
Cotter, who didn’t attend the commission meeting, said the remarks and recommendations are forwarded to the council for consideration and possible action — if those elected officials choose.
Customer service improvements and community investment were among areas Suddenlink focused on during a recent meeting of the Tri-City Council, a meting that brings together officials from Bullhead City, Lake Havasu City and Kingman once every three months.
“It would have been good to also have them at our meeting,” Cotter added.
There continues to be a need for more broadband internet service — that works well — in the region.
Not only is Suddenlink’s market presence needed, he said, but he urged residents to contact the Arizona Corporation Commission and let them know that Mohave Electric Cooperative’s plan for adding broadband internet service should be allowed.
