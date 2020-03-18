BULLHEAD CITY — A properly working fire suppression system is being credited for limited the damage at a Bullhead City restaurant Wednesday morning.
Units from the Bullhead City Fire Department were called to the Hibachi Buffet, in the 2200 block of Highway 95, around 11:18 a.m. Arriving crews found smoke coming from the rooftop and an audible fire alarm sounding.
According to a news release from the Bullhead City Fire Department, firefighters confirmed that all employees and diners had left the building before gaining access to the roof. Additional firefighters went inside, going to the kitchen area
“Fortunately, this building is equipped with a fire sprinkler system that properly activated when the fire
broke out, keeping the blaze contained with minimal damage,” the news release said.
No injuries were reported.
Investigators determined the fire started on the cooktop range, activating the hood extinguishment system and one sprinkler head, confining the damage to the immediate area.
“Contrary to many movie portrayals, only sprinkler heads directly exposed to the heat activate,” the release said. “Having a fire sprinkler system can keep a fire from spreading and aid with extinguishment. Fire spreads quickly and can double in size every minute. Even small fires can cause significant damages to property and endanger those nearby.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.