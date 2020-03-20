BULLHEAD CITY — The coronavirus is having a major impact all around our community, country and the world. Perhaps nobody is feeling the impact as much as our local restaurants, especially the smaller, locally owned restaurants. In an effort to keep their employees working, and the residents and visitors taken care of, many of them have made adjustments to their normal operations including curbside pickup and delivery.
Culver’s has shut its doors for dining in as of Thursday morning, but still offers drive-through and curbside pickup.
“We are taking call-in orders and will run them out to the parking lot,” said co-owner Lori Deschene. “Our first concern is our crew and guests. If we can keep our crew safe, then the guests will be safe as well.”
Deschene said that she has her crews wearing gloves and sanitizing frequently as well. They were given a list of guidelines from the Culver’s franchise, but the store has some latitude in them. Right now she is not doing deliveries, but that could change.
“Corporate has asked us to refrain from delivery,” added Deschene. “Our area is so wide-spread, it’s difficult to deliver, but things will evolve, so if we think that’s something that will be needed, we will look at it.”
Deschene also said they have a patio area out front that patrons could sit there and eat as long as they don’t exceed the 10 people gathering guidelines from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
For those looking for Mexican food, Los Amigos in Mohave Valley is still open for business, with some minor changes.
“We have gotten rid of having the napkins and plastic utensils and straws out for people to pick up,” said manager Junior Alamilla. “We will put them in the bag. At the moment, you can still dine in, but if things get worse, or we hear from the (Mohave County) Health Department, we will close that down.”
Los Amigos offers curbside pickup, take out and still is considering adding delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.