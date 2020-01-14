BULLHEAD CITY — Authorities still are searching for a man wanted in connection with a murder in Bullhead City two months ago.
The reward for information leading to the arrest of Jonathan Arthur Wallace has increased to $1,500, according to Mohave Silent Witness and the Bullhead City Police Department. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Bullhead City Police Department at 928-763-1999 or Mohave Silent Witness at 888-227-8780. Callers may remain anonymous.
Wallace, 27, is wanted on a felony warrant for suspicion of first-degree murder in the Nov. 17 shooting death of Kevin Castro Hurtado. According to police reports, Hurtado and another man, Benjie Junior Nunez, were involved in an altercation and arranged to meet in the parking lot of a store in the 2500 block of Commercial Way in Bullhead City. Hurtado arrived but left after Nunez had not shown up. Nunez and a passenger, identified as Wallace, followed Hurtado’s vehicle to the area of Marina Boulevard and Clearwater Drive when Wallace is believed to have fired shots.
Hurtado died at the scene from a gunshot wound and his wife, a passenger in his vehicle, suffered a wound to her leg. Two other passengers in Hurtado’s car were not injured.
Nunez, 34, turned himself in hours after the shooting and was indicted by a Mohave County grand jury on eight felony charges, including first-degree murder.
Another man, Brent Ryan Sekel, 23, was arrested on suspicion of hindering prosecution and subsequently indicted on a murder charge and other felony counts.
Both Nunez and Sekel are in custody at the Mohave County Adult Detention Facility in Kingman. Nunez is being held on a $3.5 million bond. Bond for Sekel was set at $120,000.
