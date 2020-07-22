BULLHEAD CITY — Mohave Silent Witness has established a reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of the vandal or vandals responsible for recent criminal damage incidents at the local GOP headquarters.
Two separate incidents, the first on May 28 and the second on July 17, each shattered a window at the Mohave County Republican Central Committee at 1185 Hancock Road. The building also sustained vandalism — another broken window — in May of 2019.
No witnesses have stepped forward about any of the incidents and, according to the Bullhead City Police Department, there are no leads in the investigation.
Persons with information should contact the Bullhead City Police Department at 928-763-1999 or Mohave Silent Witness at 888-227-8780.
I don't understand. You can't pick your nose in Bullhead City without dozens of cameras recording it (and under the proper circumstances, seeing a facsimile of yourself picking your nose in a Hollywood or U.K. film production eighteen months or so later). If you contact the right outfits, they'll tell you how man ants were crawling through the Republic Party building's parking lot when the vandalism occurred.
